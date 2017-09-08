Michael Conlon Urges Close Friend Conor McGregor to Retire

Top Rank’s fledgling Irish boxer Michael Conlon has questioned what is left for Conor McGregor in sport following his mega payday last month

McGregor looks set to earn in excess of $100 million dollars from his loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in Las Vegas in August.

Conlon, who was walked to his own pr boxing debut in March this year by McGregor, feels that his fellow Irishman should consider ‘exiting the game’ following his lucrative career:

“I think Conor goes back to MMA and he fights either the Russian [Khabib Nurmagomedov] or else I would like to see him fight Nate…

Me? If I was Conor, I’d retire. What’s the point in fighting on? You’ve just made a rank one pay cheque. One hundred million. Why would you even bother to fight on?’

He’s going to make more than a hundred million. He’s probably going to make a hundred and thirty million.

He said at the start of his career when he started making money, he’s gonna make money and get out early. He’s got the money, I’d get out early.

If I was McGregor, I would get out now, you’ve got the money, you go into acting, you go into all this other stuff. Because everybody wants a piece of him.”