Michael Graves Likens Fight Nights Global Debut to Fresh Start

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Michael Graves
Image Credit: Dave Mandel of Sherdog.com

Michael Graves wants to turn things around and it starts with his Fight Nights Global debut.

Graves was released from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) due to his 2016 domestic violence arrest. He’ll get a chance to compete against Nikolay Aleksakhin at a September event.

He told MMAJunkie.com that he takes responsibility for his UFC release:

“I put myself in a (expletive) spot. I understand (the UFC’s) position and what they did, and I can’t really hate on them too much for that. I did what I did, and it was (expletive) up, so if they want to let me go or fire me or cut me or whatever you want to call it, I understand. I’m working on things off the mat so it doesn’t ever happen again.”

While he can’t turn back time, Graves does see his Fight Nights Global debut as a new beginning.

“Me kind of getting a fresh start with Fight Nights, going over there, I hope to do big things over there. I’d like to get the belt within a year. I think that’s very doable. I know there’s a few tough guys.”

