Michael Irvin: ‘I Actually Wouldn’t Mind Getting in & Having a Fight’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Michael Irvin
Image Credit: Getty Images

From the gridiron, to the desk, to the cage? Michael Irvin says it’s something he’d like to do:

“I train MMA, I want to do it. I want to get in there one time. My wife says I’m her mule. She can’t have her mule out there getting hurt! I got to go bring her her money, so I can’t see her letting me [fight].”

That’s what Irvin, a National Football League (NFL) Hall of Famer told TMZ recently (via Bloody Elbow). Irvin has attended numerous Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) events over the years. He was recently seen inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas for UFC 211.

Irvin even believes he’d give someone the business if he were to compete.

“I train sometimes over at the Guy Mezger gym. I actually wouldn’t mind getting in and having a fight. Oh my god, I would love to take a fight. What I wish they would do is some amateur MMA fighting: celebrity style. Let this celebrity go up against that celebrity, get in the ring, and let’s do something. Let me find me a couple of dudes that may have said something that I don’t like and we get up in that ring. Man, I would whoop somebody up. I would enjoy that.”

