Michael Johnson: Fight With Gaethje Will be Hard to Top at Lightweight

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Justin Gaethje Michael Johnson
Image Credit: Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Michael Johnson has taken some time to reflect on his battle with Justin Gaethje.

This past Friday night (July 7), Johnson and Gaethje went to war at “The Ultimate Fighter” (TUF) 25 Finale. While “The Menace” had his moments, Gaethje simply outlasted him and took a TKO win in the second round.

Johnson took to his Instagram account to break his silence on the loss. He gave “The Highlight” respect for showing up to fight:

“Thank you my team, everyone for the support and congrats to Justin Gaethje. That fight will be hard to top by anyone in this division! (You’re a) warrior. Regardless of what was said, we stood in toe-to-toe and did what very few can do! I was hurt but never out of it! I will be back smarter than ever. No matter what I fight the best and toughest guys in the world! Very few can say that as well. We’re still smiling looking at the end result and not loving this process still!”

Gaethje vs. Johnson is being viewed by many as a “Fight of the Year” candidate. It was “The Menace’s” 17th professional mixed martial arts bout under the UFC banner. Meanwhile, Gaethje was making his UFC debut.

Latest MMA News

Derrick Lewis

Derrick Lewis Mocks Travis Browne Following UFC 213 Loss

0
The back and forth between Derrick Lewis and Travis Browne has continued following Browne's latest defeat at UFC 213 Both men have made a habit...
Aleksei Oleinik

Aleksei Oleinik Says Finishing ‘Cro Cop’ Was Bigger Than Submitting Browne

0
Aleksei Oleinik is happy with his win over Travis Browne, but it isn't his favorite. This past Saturday night (July 8), Oleinik took on "Hapa"...

Nate Diaz Slams ‘B**ches’ Conor McGregor & Dana White

0
With UFC President Dana White and lightweight champion Conor McGregor posing for a photo together, there is always the chance of it making its...
Justin Gaethje Michael Johnson

Michael Johnson: Fight With Gaethje Will be Hard to Top at Lightweight

0
Michael Johnson has taken some time to reflect on his battle with Justin Gaethje. This past Friday night (July 7), Johnson and Gaethje went to...
Cub Swanson

Cub Swanson Reacts to Potential Holloway vs. Edgar Bout

0
Upon hearing that the much-coveted title shot at 145-pounds may go to Frankie Edgar, rival Cub Swanson is still not convinced When Holloway beat Brazilian...
Load more