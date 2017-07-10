Michael Johnson: Fight With Gaethje Will be Hard to Top at Lightweight

Michael Johnson has taken some time to reflect on his battle with Justin Gaethje.

This past Friday night (July 7), Johnson and Gaethje went to war at “The Ultimate Fighter” (TUF) 25 Finale. While “The Menace” had his moments, Gaethje simply outlasted him and took a TKO win in the second round.

Johnson took to his Instagram account to break his silence on the loss. He gave “The Highlight” respect for showing up to fight:

“Thank you my team, everyone for the support and congrats to Justin Gaethje. That fight will be hard to top by anyone in this division! (You’re a) warrior. Regardless of what was said, we stood in toe-to-toe and did what very few can do! I was hurt but never out of it! I will be back smarter than ever. No matter what I fight the best and toughest guys in the world! Very few can say that as well. We’re still smiling looking at the end result and not loving this process still!”

Gaethje vs. Johnson is being viewed by many as a “Fight of the Year” candidate. It was “The Menace’s” 17th professional mixed martial arts bout under the UFC banner. Meanwhile, Gaethje was making his UFC debut.