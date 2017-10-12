Michael Johnson: I Need to Fight The Top Guys at Featherweight

Michael Johnson is only interested in fighting top 10 competition at featherweight.

Johnson made some waves when he announced plans to move down to the 145-pound division. Since making the reveal, “The Menace” hasn’t had much luck in receiving bout offers that interest him.

During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Johnson talked about what’s he’s looking for when he makes his featherweight debut:

“The guys need to be in the top 10. I’ve fought so many people at 155 (pounds) over and over again, it’s almost a waste of time. I can’t do it at 145. I’m 31. I’m not at a point where I want to fight everybody in the 145-pound division. I need to fight the top guys, get in there and get out, and get my title shot.”

He went on to say that fans are looking for fresh match-ups at 145 pounds.

“I think we’ve gotten to a time where everybody at the top of the 145-pound division has fought each other. Nobody wants to see those rematches down there. So a new face, a new look, some new excitement at 145 sounds perfect.”

