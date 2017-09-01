Michael Johnson: I Was Thinking About Making a Move to Featherweight

Michael Johnson may be switching things up.

“The Menace” has served as a fierce competitor in the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) lightweight division. He’s had 17 bouts under the UFC banner. If you include his fights on “The Ultimate Fighter,” that number grows to 21.

Johnson may now be in search of a new challenge. During a recent Q&A session, “The Menace” said a move to featherweight is possible (via MMAFighting.com):

“I was thinking about making a move down to 145, because I’ve fought everybody in the top-10 at 155, I think it’s time for me to see some new faces in the cage.”

Johnson already has his sights set on an opponent.

“Jose Aldo, he’s looking to get out of his contract, he’s a great champion, so I would love to go down to 145 and fight him. Anytime, anywhere. I’m hoping in December I’ll go down to Brazil and fight him. I just love good, exciting fights and he’s a guy that I would love to get in there with.”