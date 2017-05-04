Michael Johnson is Crossing His Fingers For UFC 213 Bout

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Michael Johnson
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Michael Johnson is hoping to return to action in July.

The sixth ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight hasn’t competed since his Nov. 2016 bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov. “The Menace” lost the fight via third-round kimura. It was his third defeat in four bouts.

Johnson told MMAJunkie.com that he’s willing to throw down this summer. In fact, he’s thrown some names out to the higher ups at the UFC:

“I offered the UFC a few people I’d like to fight, and they said they’d get back to me. I don’t know if these guys are waiting to see if they want to take the fight or not, but I have no idea. I have no idea what’s going on right now, to tell you the truth.”

What Johnson does know is the date he wants to fight on. UFC 213 takes place on July 8 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. “The Menace” is hoping he can get a spot on the card, which is part of “International Fight Week.”

“That’s what I’m keeping my fingers crossed for and what I’m training for, and if not, then we’ll go from there.”

So far, UFC 213 features four bouts including a bantamweight title fight between Cody Garbrandt and T.J. Dillashaw.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest MMA News

Michael Johnson

Michael Johnson is Crossing His Fingers For UFC 213 Bout

0
Michael Johnson is hoping to return to action in July. The sixth ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight hasn't competed since his Nov. 2016 bout...
Conor McGregor Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz: ‘I Already Whipped Conor McGregor’s F*cking Ass’

0
Nate Diaz doesn't sound interested in a third bout with Conor McGregor anymore. Diaz's stock soared when he battled McGregor twice in 2016. In their...
Alistair Overeem Fabricio Werdum

UFC 213 Roundup: Werdum-Overeem, Lawler-Cerrone Confirmed

0
A pair of key bouts previously reported have now been confirmed by ESPN's Brett Okamoto for July's UFC 213 event. Former heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum...
Nik Lentz

Nik Lentz on American Top Team Departure: ‘I Have a Lot of Issues’ With...

0
Nik Lentz is no longer with American Top Team (ATT). Lentz has had a five-year relationship with ATT, so the news has come as a...

UFC Announces Female Flyweight Division, Ultimate Fighter to Crown Champion

0
Just like they did with the strawweight title, the first-ever UFC female flyweight champion will emerge through The Ultimate Fighter. That season saw Carla Esparza...
Dominick Cruz

Dominick Cruz Feels He’s Earned Right to Fight For UFC Title Again

0
If Dominick Cruz has his way, then his next fight will be for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight title. "The Dominator" was stunned by...
Tyron Woodley

Tyron Woodley on Demian Maia Taking UFC 211 Bout: ‘Damn That Was Stupid’

1
Tyron Woodley questions Demian Maia's decision to fight Jorge Masvidal at UFC 211. Just before Woodley defended his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title at...

Anthony Pettis Returns to Lightweight, Will Meet Jim Miller at UFC 213 in July

1
Anthony Pettis has abandoned his featherweight experiment. After missing weight for an interim featherweight title fight against Max Holloway at UFC 206 in Toronto...
Georges St-Pierre

Georges St-Pierre Tours Madison Square Garden, Hints at Future Fight

0
Georges St-Pierre might have disclosed a little insider information Tuesday night on social media. The former UFC welterweight champion took in a New York Rangers...
Mike Perry

Mike Perry to Media & Fans: ‘I’m Gonna Keep Shocking Y’all’

0
Mike Perry intends on making a name for himself in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). With a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) record of 10-1...