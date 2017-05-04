Michael Johnson is Crossing His Fingers For UFC 213 Bout

Michael Johnson is hoping to return to action in July.

The sixth ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight hasn’t competed since his Nov. 2016 bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov. “The Menace” lost the fight via third-round kimura. It was his third defeat in four bouts.

Johnson told MMAJunkie.com that he’s willing to throw down this summer. In fact, he’s thrown some names out to the higher ups at the UFC:

“I offered the UFC a few people I’d like to fight, and they said they’d get back to me. I don’t know if these guys are waiting to see if they want to take the fight or not, but I have no idea. I have no idea what’s going on right now, to tell you the truth.”

What Johnson does know is the date he wants to fight on. UFC 213 takes place on July 8 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. “The Menace” is hoping he can get a spot on the card, which is part of “International Fight Week.”

“That’s what I’m keeping my fingers crossed for and what I’m training for, and if not, then we’ll go from there.”

So far, UFC 213 features four bouts including a bantamweight title fight between Cody Garbrandt and T.J. Dillashaw.