Michael Johnson Moving to Featherweight vs. Darren Elkins at UFC Fight Night 124: St. Louis

Michael Johnson will transition down to featherweight, as he has agreed to meet Darren Elkins at UFC Fight Night 124 next month.

The card takes place from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis on January 14, airing live on FOX Sports 1.

Johnson (17-12) is looking to snap a two-fight losing skid in his hometown, as the 31-year-old is coming off losses to Justin Gaethje and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Overall, he is just 1-4 since winning four consecutive from 2013-14.

Elkins (23-5) has reeled off five-straight wins, including victories earlier this year over Dennis Bermudez and Mirsad Bektic. His last defeat came in 2014 against Hacran Dias via decision.

UFC Fight Night 124 does not have a main event yet, but includes fights such as Jeremy Stephens vs. Doo Ho Choi, Uriah Hall vs. Vitor Belfort and Paige VanZant vs. Jessica Rose-Clark.