Michael Johnson Not Impressed With Proposed Opponents at Featherweight

Michael Johnson has seen choices for his first opponent at featherweight and he’s not amused.

Johnson has made it clear that his next move inside the Octagon will be done at featherweight. “The Menace” wanted a bout with Cub Swanson, but “Killer” is booked to take on Brian Ortega.

Taking to Instagram, Johnson sent a message expressing his thoughts on the 145-pounders that have been presented to him:

“What can I say lad, I’m blessed (face) lol nah this is my reaction to my first featherweight choices getting booked! Ain’t no thang, who wants it?” #teammenace #whowantsin #faces #reaction #weighins #sowhat #featherweight #lightweight #fights #ufc#boxing”