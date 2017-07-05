Michael Johnson on TUF 25 Finale: ‘I’m Ready to Knock Someone’s Ass Out’

Michael Johnson is chomping at the bit to get back inside the Octagon.

“The Menace” hasn’t been seen since his submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov back in Nov. 2016 in New York City. He’ll take on Justin Gaethje inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this Friday night (July 7) for The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale.

During an open workout session today, Johnson was briefly interviewed by Megan Olivi. He said he’s anxious to throw leather:

“I’m itching like Tyrone Biggums over here. I’m ready to knock someone’s ass out. Like, he just got to the UFC. Shut the (expletive) up and prove yourself.”