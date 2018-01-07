Michael Johnson on UFC St. Louis Spot: ‘What a Joke!’

Michael Johnson is not happy with his position on the UFC St. Louis card.

After a “Fight of The Year” candidate against Justin Gaethje in 2017, Johnson begins the new year with a move down to featherweight. “The Menace” will meet Darren Elkins on Saturday night (Jan. 14) inside the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

With the main card being cut down to four fights, Johnson finds himself on a featured preliminary bout. That doesn’t sit well with the bruiser from St. Louis. He took the time to vent on his Twitter account:

🤣🤣🤣🤣what a joke! I don’t know even know who the other half of the main event is🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ and a senior citizen as the co-main? Yea ok. Yea makes perfect sense. Coming off FOTY👍🏾. Nice main card! In my hometown #therealmainevent — Michael Johnson (@FollowTheMenace) January 6, 2018

The main event of UFC Fight Night 124 features a featherweight clash between Jeremy Stephens and Doo Ho Choi. The co-main event will see Vitor Belfort take on Uriah Hall. Based on Johnson’s comments, he isn’t thrilled with the high positions of Choi and Belfort on the card.