Michael Johnson Says Featherweight Cut Gives Him Nightmares

Michael Johnson isn’t taking his first weight cut down to 145 pounds lightly.

Johnson is set to do battle with Darren Elkins this Sunday night (Jan. 14). The action will be held inside the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Johnson vs. Elkins will be the featured bout on the UFC Fight Night 124 prelims.

Speaking with ESPN, “The Menace” admitted that jumping down from lightweight to featherweight is a tough task. His biggest fear is the weight cutting:

“I have nightmares about it every night. You have no idea. My first fight at 155 [pounds], I got stuck trying to lose the last three pounds. I couldn’t get them off. That’s what I keep having flashbacks of when thinking about getting down to 145. What if I get stuck?”