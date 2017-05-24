Michael Johnson Says His Mindset During Fights is ‘Murderous Type Sh*t’

Michael Johnson doesn’t have too many happy thoughts when he steps inside the Octagon.

“The Menace” will compete against Justin Gaethje inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada for The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale. The lightweight bout is set to take place on July 7.

Speaking with Flo Combat, Johnson said he never enters a fight with good intentions. In fact, he said he has a mindset of a killer once the cage doors close.

“It gets twisted. There are things going through my mind that a regular person wouldn’t want to look inside my mind and see. Some of these fighters wouldn’t want to either. There are things that go through my mind in camp and it really does get to be some murderous type sh*t. I’m not trying to come off that way, but we are in a violent sport and that’s what it has to be. That’s where my mind has to be, and that’s considered a good place for me in this time.”

While Johnson insists he’s a good person outside of competition, he believes the world is a bitter place.

“I’m a good guy, but we are in a bad world. That’s what it comes down to. And in a bad world, you gotta be a bad killer to survive, man.”