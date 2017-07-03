Michael Johnson Says Justin Gaethje Has Been in Too Many Wars

Michael Johnson doesn’t believe Justin Gaethje’s fighting style is beneficial to his longevity in the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA).

This Friday night (July 7), Johnson will take on Gaethje in the main event of “The Ultimate Fighter 25” Finale. Speaking with Bloody Elbow, “The Menace” explained why Gaethje’s style can’t get him success for much longer:

“It kind of makes me worried about him. That’s not the way to think. He gets into too many wars. He’s expecting a war. He’s expecting a back and forth fight; to exchange punches; a 50-50 game, but it’s not going to be like that. I’m not going to stand in front of him and let him tee-off on me like he’s done to all those other guys.”

Johnson said his goal is to finish the fight in dominant fashion.

“This fight has the possibility of being Fight of the Night, absolutely. But, I don’t go into these fights looking to get Fight of the Night. I look for Performance of the Night, because to me a Fight of the Night means my opponent has hit me too much or it was too competitive, it was too much give and take. That’s not my game. That’s not my style.”