Michael Johnson vs. Darren Elkins Booked For Jan. 14 at UFC St. Louis

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Michael Johnson Weigh-In
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Michael Johnson is set to make his featherweight debut against Darren Elkins.

“The Menace” took to Instagram to announce the match-up. It’ll take place inside the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri. UFC Fight Night 124 airs live on FOX Sports 1 on Jan. 14.

You can read Johnson’s announcement below:

“The next fight is on!! And oh is it a great one for many many reasons! THE #1 FIRST EVER hometown fight in #stlouis plus my debut into a new division!! JAN 14th! #fightime #saintlouis #stlouis #teammenace #teammj #MichaelJohnson #ufc#cardinals #blues #budlight #budweiser #anheuserbusch #grindtime #titannutrition #homecoming #hometown #home #january #iseestraps”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here