Michael Johnson vs. Darren Elkins Booked For Jan. 14 at UFC St. Louis

Michael Johnson is set to make his featherweight debut against Darren Elkins.

“The Menace” took to Instagram to announce the match-up. It’ll take place inside the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri. UFC Fight Night 124 airs live on FOX Sports 1 on Jan. 14.

You can read Johnson’s announcement below:

“The next fight is on!! And oh is it a great one for many many reasons! THE #1 FIRST EVER hometown fight in #stlouis plus my debut into a new division!! JAN 14th! #fightime #saintlouis #stlouis #teammenace #teammj #MichaelJohnson #ufc#cardinals #blues #budlight #budweiser #anheuserbusch #grindtime #titannutrition #homecoming #hometown #home #january #iseestraps”