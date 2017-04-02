Michael McDonald on UFC Departure: ‘I Wasn’t Okay With Lack of Communication’

Michael McDonald has a new home and he wouldn’t have it any other way.

McDonald was once a ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight. “Mayday” hasn’t seen professional mixed martial arts (MMA) action since July 2016. He was knocked out by John Lineker in the first round.

Back in January, McDonald expressed discontent with the UFC because he could no longer afford to fight under the promotion. McDonald was later granted his release from the UFC and signed with Bellator shortly after.

Speaking with MMAFighting.com, “Mayday” went more in-depth on what went wrong at the end of his UFC run: