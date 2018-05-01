Michael Page Says Bellator 200 is Better Than UFC Liverpool

Michael Page believes Bellator 200 easily tops UFC Liverpool on paper.

Page will compete on the Bellator 200 card against David Rickels. The action will take place inside The SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England on May 25. Page vs. Rickels will be featured on the main card.

Just two nights later, UFC Liverpool takes place inside the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England. Headlining that card will be a welterweight clash between Stephen Thompson and Darren Till. Like Bellator 200, UFC Liverpool will also air live on cable television.

Speaking to MMANYTT, “Venom” expressed his belief that Bellator 200 is the better card:

“It’s by far one of the best cards they’ve ever put on and everyone I speak to is going crazy about it. There’s a UFC card on just a few days later and there’s no comparison when you talk about the buzz around both of the cards. The UFC is the UFC, but this Bellator 200 card from start to finish is just hands down better, it’s not even close.”

Bellator 200’s main event will be a Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix alternate bout between Mirko Cro Cop and Roy Nelson. In the co-main event, Rafael Carvalho will defend his middleweight title against Gegard Mousasi. Also featured on the card will be a bout between former Bellator light heavyweight champion Phil Davis and Linton Vassell. A catchweight bout between Aaron Chalmers and Ash Griffiths is expected to open the main card.

UFC Liverpool is currently without a co-main event. Neil Magny was scheduled to take on Gunnar Nelson, but “Gunni” is injured and unable to compete. A search is underway for Magny’s new opponent. Also set for the card is a featherweight clash between Makwan Amirkhani and Jason Knight. Another featherweight tilt taking place at the event is one between Arnold Allen and Mads Burnell.

