Following Bellator 200, Michael Page Wants Another Boxing Match

Michael Page wants to step back inside a boxing ring.

Page’s performance at Bellator 200 had the mixed martial arts world buzzing. “Venom” took on David Rickles inside The SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England. Page won the bout via verbal submission in the second round.

While Page wants to get back to action as soon as possible, he wants to put on the boxing gloves again. He explained why during a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour:”

“I’m actually looking at a boxing fight, just to get one in as quickly as possible, so I’m hoping that goes ahead. There’s still a few things we need to kind of sort out, and then straight back into MMA. I feel ridiculously fresh still, because if you saw in that fight, I didn’t get touched, and I’m not injured or anything from that fight as well. I’m good to go, man. I’m back in the gym already, I’m already working on the next moves and bettering myself, so I’m just looking forward to feeling the cage again and being in the ring again and just showing off, and showing off what I can do.”

Page took on Jonathan Castano in his boxing debut back in Oct. 2017. “Venom” won the bout via third-round TKO. Page competes in boxing under David Haye’s Hayemaker Promotions. He competed on the first Hayemaker Ringstar Fight Night. Many have criticized Page for not being active in MMA. Before fighting Rickels, Page hadn’t compete inside the Bellator cage since Nov. 2016.

Bellator 200 featured a middleweight title main event. Gegard Mousasi defeated Rafael Carvalho via first-round TKO. Also on the card was former Bellator light heavyweight champion Phil Davis. He earned a head kick knockout over Linton Vassell. Page’s bout with Rickels served as the co-main event.

Do you think Michael Page should stick with MMA?