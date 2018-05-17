Michael Page: I’ve Given up on Paul Daley Bout

Don’t expect Michael Page to fight Paul Daley anytime soon.

Page is set to do battle on May 25 inside the SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England. “Venom” will go one-on-one with David Rickels. This will be Page’s first professional mixed martial arts bout since Nov. 2016. He was last seen in action inside the boxing ring. Page earned a third round TKO win over Jonathan Castano back in Oct. 2017.

Many had hoped that Bellator 200 would see Page vs. Daley, but it wasn’t meant to be. It doesn’t help that Daley has expressed his issues with Bellator and recently said he’s done with the sport after one more fight.

Page recently said he’s putting all hopes of a bout with Daley on the side:

“Me personally, I’ve given up on it. I genuinely don’t care. It’s a shame in terms of how big that fight could have been. Outside of the actual history between us, it would have been a big fight anyway and just good for the U.K. MMA scene but I’ve seriously just given up. I don’t care anymore.”

“Venom” and “Semtex” used to be friends, but they have become enemies. Sparks flew after Daley’s loss to Rory MacDonald at Belaltor 179. Daley charged at Page for some comments he had made on an international media podcast. Apparently, Page mentioned Daley’s mother which caused “Semtex” to lose his cool.

In the main event of Bellator 200, Mirko Cro Cop will trade leather with Roy Nelson. The winner will become a Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix alternate. Gegard Mousasi will challenge middleweight champion Rafael Carvalho for the 185-pound gold. Phil Davis is also set to compete against Linton Vassell.

MMANews.com will provide coverage of the event. You can expect spoilers (with warning), results, highlights, and other post-fight tidbits.

Do you think Michael Page vs. Paul Daley will ever happen?