Michael Page: ‘Paul Daley Knows I’d be a Bad Night For Him’

Michael Page and Paul Daley appeared to be set to go one-on-one at a Bellator event in London.

It wasn’t meant to be, at least not right now. Instead, Daley will do battle with Rory MacDonald, who is making his Bellator debut. They’ll trade leather at Bellator 179 inside The SSE Arena, Wembley in London on May 19.

The announcement leaves “Venom” without a fight. Page recently spoke to Flo Combat and he isn’t thrilled about his match-up with “Semtex” not materializing:

“I knew Paul Daley wouldn’t take the fight because he knows ‘MVP’ is a bad night for him. It’s disappointing for both myself and the fans, but more will be revealed later today at the Bellator press conference in London.”

While a number one contender’s bout hasn’t been made official, one would think the winner of Daley vs. MacDonald will go on to a shot against current welterweight champion Douglas Lima. If Daley emerges victorious against “Red King,” then he and Page will likely have to wait a while before they settle their bad blood.