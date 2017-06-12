Michael Page Rips Paul Daley: ‘You’re a Disappointment’

Michael Page believes Paul Daley is ducking him.

Page and Daley were once considered friends, but that is no longer the case. In fact, after his Bellator 179 loss to Rory MacDonald, Daley trashed “Venom” and then went after him in the crowd.

In a recent video sent out to MMAFighting.com‘s Ariel Helwani, Page didn’t hold back:

“So check this. Bellator contacts me with some news. Amazing. We are gonna main event you and Paul Daley back in London in September. Jeez! That is just what I wanted to hear. After Paul Daley loses horribly to Rory MacDonald, he decides to call me out. He gets outside of the cage and conducts himself unprofessionally, running at me and causing a bit of a scuffle outside of the cage. No problem. Now it’s gonna happen. Main event, in London. September.”

“Venom” says that bout won’t be happening in September and he puts the blame on “Semtex:”

“But check this! Paul Daley, for the third time this year, has said he’s not going to fight me. I know, I know, I know. You’re thinking the same thing: that doesn’t make sense! He called me out! But yes. Paul Daley, you’re a disappointment to every UK fighter. You’re a disappointment to every fan in MMA that wanted to see this fight and there’s a lot of people that wanted to see this fight. You’re a straight disappointment. You are forever going to be known as Paula ‘Tampax’ Daley. That is your legacy. And like I said, this is the third time now, so you’re out. Don’t ever ask me to fight again.”