Michael Page Says Paul Daley Didn’t Want to Fight Him Out of Fear

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Michael Page
Image Credit: Bellator MMA

Michael Page and Paul Daley seem to be in this rivalry for the long haul.

The mixed martial arts (MMA) world was buzzing when a report claimed that a bout between Page and Daley was targeted for Bellator 179. “Semtex” denied the report and Bellator later booked him in a number one contender’s bout with Rory MacDonald.

“Venom” ended up agreeing to a fight against Derek Anderson. Page will look to keep his undefeated record intact when he steps inside the SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England on May 19. It’s going to be his 13th professional mixed martial arts (MMA) contest.

Page recently spoke to the media (via Flo Combat). The rising welterweight heard ramblings about Daley claiming he didn’t fight “Venom” due to his inexperience. “MVP” took exception to the claim and feels the reality of the situation is “Semtex” is ducking him:

“That’s bulls*it, that is so much bulls*it. He said he doesn’t think I’m experienced enough. Take a look at some of his opponents before, he wasn’t questioning that. It had nothing to do with me not being experienced. It has a lot to do with fear. He doesn’t really want to fight me right now and I understand it.”

