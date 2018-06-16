Michael Page Scores KO in Second Boxing Bout

Top Bellator MMA welterweight prospect Michael Page made his return to boxing.

Page took on Poland’s Michal Ciach on June 15th at London’s York Hall. This fight was scheduled to be a four-round bout and placed on the undercard of a David Haye-promoted event.

Page knocked Clach down once in the opening round. This led to him being able to land a right hand and stop his opponent only seconds into the second round.



Despite Page not fighting for Bellator MMA in 2017, he did end up making his pro-boxing debut when he scored a win over Jonathan Castano by third-round TKO.

“I loved it in there tonight. My commitment is to MMA and I work with two promotions, so it’s difficult, but I give it my full focus and I enjoyed it so much,” he said afterwards (transcript courtesy of Boxing Scene). “I have to have the right conversations, but I’d like to get a few more boxing fights in before I go back to MMA.”

If you recall, Paige finished David Rickels by second-round TKO on the main card portion of the Bellator 200 event that took place on Friday, May 25, 2018 at the SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England on the Paramount Network.

This marked the second time that Paige will be fighting within a three week span. Page holds a perfect 13-0 record in mixed martial arts.

Who do you want to see Page fight next? Do you think he’ll be a world champion in MMA? Sound off in the comment section below.