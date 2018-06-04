Michael Page Slated to Make Boxing Return Later This Month

Top Bellator MMA welterweight prospect Michael Page is returning to boxing.

This will mark the second time that Paige will be fighting within a three week span.

If you recall, Paige finished David Rickels by second-round TKO on the main card portion of the Bellator 200 event that took place on Friday, May 25, 2018 at the SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England on the Paramount Network.

Page is slated to take on Poland’s Michal Ciach on June 15th at London’s York Hall. This fight is scheduled to be a four-round bout and placed on the undercard of a David Haye-promoted event.

This is show is set to be headlined by 2016 Olympic silver medalist Joe Joyce (4-0, 4 KOs) against an opponent to be determined.



Despite Page not fighting for Bellator MMA last year, he did end up making his pro-boxing debut when he scored a win over Jonathan Castano by third-round TKO



Bellator President Scott Coker has gone on record by stating in the past that he does not have any issues with Page wanting to box but did state that he would like to see him fight more in the cage under the Viacom-owned promotion banner.

On the flip side, Page’s next boxing opponent, Ciach holds a pro-boxing record of 1-5 (1 KO). the only win that he has picked up in boxing came in his debut. Since then, he has lost his last two by TKO (back in March and April).



How do you see Page’s next fight in a boxing ring going? Do you think he’ll win and do you plan on watching this fight? If not, what is preventing you from doing so? Sound off in the comment section below.