Video: Michael “Venom” Page Trolls Ronda Rousey Again

Bellator star Page has mocked the nature of Ronda Rousey’s loss to Amanda Nunes.

Earlier this week, Bellator’s own “MVP” trolled the former champ with a video entitled “Do the Ronda Rousey”, following her stunning loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207.

Happy New Year Everyone!!! This is the first Dance of 2017 I want to see who can do the best Rousey skank, post your Videos and hashtag #dotherousey…………..…………………. #Newdance #2017 #happynewyear #turntup #TheBestHandsDown #handsdown A video posted by Michael Page (@michaelvenompage) on Dec 31, 2016 at 4:34pm PST

This was far from well received by Rousey’s team, and most notably her partner [UFC Heavyweight] Travis Browne. Browne, who is also trained by Edmond Tarverdyan, took to Twitter to make his feelings known to Page. The tweet below was later deleted:

Now, in what appears to be further goading, Page uploaded another video to Instagram titled “When you get coached by your FRIENDS”.

When you get coached by your…………. "FRIENDS"😉😉 Great advice 😑 #headmovement #pivot #shutupshutupshutup @amanda_leoa A video posted by Michael Page (@michaelvenompage) on Jan 2, 2017 at 8:11pm PST

Rousey’s loss to Nunes has raised questions regarding her abilities to compete in the UFC. Following a career in which she systematically dominated her opponents prior to her loss to Holly Holm in Melbourne, Australia at UFC 193. The internet has been awash with memes and videos poking fun at the ex-135lb champions whimpering display against “The Lioness”.

While “MVP” was not the only one to roast Rousey following her defeat, he looks undeterred in keeping the game going. Will a full-blown social media war develop between Browne and Page, or will the former decide to let things go in a hope that the story of the week in MMA will eventually cool off?