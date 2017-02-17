Michael Venom Page vs. Derek Anderson Set For Bellator 179 In London

Bellator MMA’s upcoming return to London just got a little bit more exciting.

Telegraph.co.uk broke the news on Friday that emerging Bellator MMA Superstar Michael Venom Page will be fighting on the promotion’s 5/19 return to The SSE Arena, Wembley in the U.K.

MVP will be stepping up a notch in competition at the May event, which airs live on Spike TV, as he battles veteran-tested Derek Anderson in a co-featured bout.

Headlined by Rory MacDonald vs. Paul Daley, Bellator 179 takes place live from The SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England on Friday, May 19th.