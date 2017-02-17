Michael Venom Page vs. Derek Anderson Set For Bellator 179 In London

Bellator MMA’s upcoming return to London just got a little bit more exciting.
Telegraph.co.uk broke the news on Friday that emerging Bellator MMA Superstar Michael Venom Page will be fighting on the promotion’s 5/19 return to The SSE Arena, Wembley in the U.K.
MVP will be stepping up a notch in competition at the May event, which airs live on Spike TV, as he battles veteran-tested Derek Anderson in a co-featured bout.
Headlined by Rory MacDonald vs. Paul Daley, Bellator 179 takes place live from The SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England on Friday, May 19th.
BREAKING! @Michaelpage247 vs @DerekBarbaric set for #Bellator179 in London! @spike pic.twitter.com/2AapeIVyzu
— Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) February 17, 2017