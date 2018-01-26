Michal Oleksiejczuk Flagged by USADA For Potential Anti-Doping Violation

Michal Oleksiejczuk is the latest fighter in a seemingly endless list of those flagged by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

Back in December, Oleksiejczuk took on Khalil Rountree as part of the UFC 219 card. Oleksiejczuk won the bout by unanimous decision. That result is likely to be overturned.

The UFC released a statement on Oleksiejczuk flagged drug test:

“The UFC organization was notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) informed Michal Oleksiejczuk of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an in-competition sample collected in conjunction with his recent bout against Khalil Rountree at UFC 219 in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 30, 2017.”

Has USADA been a good thing for MMA? Or is it a sport killer? Let us know in the comments below.