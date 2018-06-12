Michal Oleksiejczuk Receives One-Year USADA Suspension

The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has suspended UFC light heavyweight Michal Oleksiejczuk for one-year after testing positive for the banned substance clomiphene in December. Clomiphene is an anti-estrogen agent.

Previously, Oleksiejczuk was already suspended by the Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC) for one-year and had his unanimous decision win over Khalil Rountree from UFC 219 in December overturned to a No Contest. Both those suspensions will continue to run concurrently.

His one-year ban retroactively began on December 30th of 2017 and he will be eligible for a return on December 30th of 2018. The 23-year-old is currently on a nine-fight win streak and is one of Europe’s brightest prospects.