Michel Prazeres Says There Are No Favorites In The Lightweight Division

Michel Prazeres competes in a division so stacked full of talent that many would confidently argue that it is the most competitive in the UFC.

Prazeres continues to progress at 155-pounds following his fourth straight “W” over Josh Burkman at UFC Fight Night 106 on Saturday in front of his home country’s fans. The second round submission over Burkman sees the Brazilian graduate to a record of 6-1 in his past seven fights. Despite such good numbers as of late, “Trator” is only focusing on consistency and ensuring that he continues to collect victories (via MMAJunkie):

“I’m not too concerned with [rankings]; I’m concerned with fighting,” Prazeres said.“To get rhythm going, and any challenge the UFC, I think it’s a bigger challenge for my career and for myself. “I think from the first to the 50th, there are no favorites [in the lightweight division],” he continued. “Everyone is at the same level. If you put the last one with the first, he’ll put up a fight, so whatever the UFC wants, I’ll accept any athlete. It’s my job. I’m ready for whatever.”

The victory over Burkman signified his first finish in eight fights and was notable for being only the fourth north-south choke submission in UFC history.