Michelle Waterson: ‘I Look up to Holly Holm Because She’s Not a Talker’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Image via UFC's YouTube Channel

You can count Michelle Waterson as a fan of Holly Holm.

Waterson trains at Jackson-Wink MMA along with Holm. “The Karate Hottie” has never been closer to an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title opportunity. She could very well be one fight away from competing for the gold.

It helps that she has a teammate who seems to attract titles no matter where she goes. “The Preacher’s Daughter” has earned multiple championships in boxing. She captured the inaugural Legacy FC women’s bantamweight title and became the second fighter to hold the UFC women’s 135-pound title.

Holm will try for another championship when she meets Germaine de Randamie tonight (Feb. 11) inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. The two will compete for the inaugural women’s featherweight title in the main event of UFC 208.

Regardless of tonight’s result, Holm is likely to be regarded as one of the top females in combat sports. It would certainly strengthen the argument if she can become a two-weight champion in the UFC.

After a workout session, Waterson spoke to the mixed martial arts (MMA) media (via MMAJunkie.com). She explained why Holm is someone she respects greatly:

“Holly is one of my biggest mentors, and I look up to her so much. And it’s because she doesn’t talk; she’s not a talker. She’s a doer. She doesn’t talk the talk; she walks the walk. She’s the hardest working person I’ve ever met in my life. She runs six days a week, and within those, there are sprint runs and long-distance runs on top of her diet regimen.”

The pay-per-view (PPV) portion of UFC 208 begins at 10 p.m. ET. Also featured on the main card will be a middleweight clash between Anderson Silva and Derek Brunson. Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza is also on the card. He’ll be taking on Tim Boetsch.

The other fights on the main card include Glover Teixeira vs. Jared Cannonier and Dustin Poirier vs. Jim Miller.

LATEST NEWS

Michelle Waterson: ‘I Look up to Holly Holm Because She’s Not a Talker’

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
You can count Michelle Waterson as a fan of Holly Holm. Waterson trains at Jackson-Wink MMA along with Holm. "The Karate Hottie" has never been...

Dana White Says UFC 208 is Sold Out With Over $2 Million Gate

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
We're just a few hours away from the Ultimate Fighting Championship's (UFC) first pay-per-view (PPV) event of 2017. From the looks of it, the event...

UFC Fight Pass Portion of UFC 208 Pushed Back to 7:30 p.m. ET

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
There's been a last-minute time change to the UFC 208 card. The UFC Fight Pass portion of UFC 208 was set to air live tonight...

Jared Cannonier: ‘I Need to be The Matador Against Glover Teixeira’

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
Jared Cannonier respects the punching power of Glover Teixeira. The former heavyweight will meet Teixeira inside the Octagon tonight (Feb. 11) inside the Barclays Center...

Ian McCall Removed From UFC 208 Bout With Jarred Brooks Due to Illness

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
No, this is not a joke. Ian McCall was scheduled to face Jarred Brooks tonight (Feb. 11) at UFC 208 inside the Barclays Center in...