Michelle Waterson: ‘I Look up to Holly Holm Because She’s Not a Talker’

You can count Michelle Waterson as a fan of Holly Holm.

Waterson trains at Jackson-Wink MMA along with Holm. “The Karate Hottie” has never been closer to an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title opportunity. She could very well be one fight away from competing for the gold.

It helps that she has a teammate who seems to attract titles no matter where she goes. “The Preacher’s Daughter” has earned multiple championships in boxing. She captured the inaugural Legacy FC women’s bantamweight title and became the second fighter to hold the UFC women’s 135-pound title.

Holm will try for another championship when she meets Germaine de Randamie tonight (Feb. 11) inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. The two will compete for the inaugural women’s featherweight title in the main event of UFC 208.

Regardless of tonight’s result, Holm is likely to be regarded as one of the top females in combat sports. It would certainly strengthen the argument if she can become a two-weight champion in the UFC.

After a workout session, Waterson spoke to the mixed martial arts (MMA) media (via MMAJunkie.com). She explained why Holm is someone she respects greatly:

“Holly is one of my biggest mentors, and I look up to her so much. And it’s because she doesn’t talk; she’s not a talker. She’s a doer. She doesn’t talk the talk; she walks the walk. She’s the hardest working person I’ve ever met in my life. She runs six days a week, and within those, there are sprint runs and long-distance runs on top of her diet regimen.”

The pay-per-view (PPV) portion of UFC 208 begins at 10 p.m. ET. Also featured on the main card will be a middleweight clash between Anderson Silva and Derek Brunson. Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza is also on the card. He’ll be taking on Tim Boetsch.

The other fights on the main card include Glover Teixeira vs. Jared Cannonier and Dustin Poirier vs. Jim Miller.