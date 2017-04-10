Michelle Waterson: ‘I Would Like to be The First to’ Defeat Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Michelle Waterson needs at least one more win before getting a shot at Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gold.

This Saturday night (April 15), Waterson will do battle with Rose Namajunas on the UFC on FOX 24 main card. The action is set to take place inside the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. A win for the “Karate Hottie” could put her in prime position for a shot at 115-pound gold.

If Waterson wins, she hopes to get the chance to be the first fighter to defeat the champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk. First, Jedrzejczyk has to get past Jessica Andrade at UFC 211 on May 13. Waterson recently appeared on “The MMA Hour” to talk about her title aspirations (via MMAMania.com):