Michelle Waterson on Rose Namajunas Fight: ‘I Definitely Think It Can Earn me Title Shot’

Michelle Waterson believes she could be fighting for a title opportunity tomorrow night (April 15).

Waterson will go toe-to-toe with Rose Namajunas inside the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The strawweight tilt is going to serve as UFC on FOX 24’s co-main event. It’s a pivotal bout in the 115-pound division as Waterson sits at the sixth spot on the official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) rankings, while Namajunas holds the fourth spot.

During a recent media session (via MMAJunkie.com), the “Karate Hottie” admitted that she likes and respects Namajunas, but realizes there can only be one winner. She also believes a win could elevate her to a title shot: