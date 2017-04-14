Michelle Waterson on Rose Namajunas Fight: ‘I Definitely Think It Can Earn me Title Shot’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Michelle Waterson
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/ZUFFA LLC

Michelle Waterson believes she could be fighting for a title opportunity tomorrow night (April 15).

Waterson will go toe-to-toe with Rose Namajunas inside the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The strawweight tilt is going to serve as UFC on FOX 24’s co-main event. It’s a pivotal bout in the 115-pound division as Waterson sits at the sixth spot on the official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) rankings, while Namajunas holds the fourth spot.

During a recent media session (via MMAJunkie.com), the “Karate Hottie” admitted that she likes and respects Namajunas, but realizes there can only be one winner. She also believes a win could elevate her to a title shot:

“She’s probably my favorite strawweight fighter on the roster. I like her lifestyle. I like the way she represents herself. Her background is very similar to mine. Unfortunately, it’s like the ‘Highlander,’ there can be only one. (It’s not harder fighting her) because I like all my teammates, and we scrap every day. I definitely think it’s the fight that can earn me the title shot. That’s not the pressure I’m trying to put on the fight. I’m trying to go in there and be the fighter I know I can be and be the fighter I am every day in the gym.”

