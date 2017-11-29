Michelle Waterson Appears on Steve Harvey’s Steve TV Show [VIDEO]

UFC women’s strawweight contender Michelle Waterson dropped in to discuss her upcoming UFC 218 bout with Tecia Torres with Steve Harvey

“The Karate Hottie” also showed Harvey a new move.

Waterson has the opportunity to further her case for a title shot. Currently occupying the number 6 slot on the UFC’s official strawweight rankings, the 31-year-old lost her last bout against current champion Rose Namajunas by way of second round submission.

Her opponent, Tecia Torres, also has her eyes on the prize. Torres recently expressed her desire to land a rematch in the UFC with her former Invicta rival “Thug Rose” but is far from underestimating Waterson:

“I’m pretty excited to fight [Waterson],” says the ‘Tiny Tornado,’ when interviewed by Bloody Elbow. “We were supposed to fight a year and a half ago but she got injured. I stepped in short notice to fight her another time and she got injured again. So it’s just been a little back and forth, but I think that it’s going to be a fun fight. I’m excited to have it.

“I grew up point sparring and that’s where I get a lot my movement and my quickness,” says Torres, who tried kickboxing before entering MMA. “I definitely go into each fight wanting to strike a whole lot, but since I have been learning a lot of wrestling, I’ve been wanting to do that, too. Now people tend to think that I’m a wrestler, but I’m really not. I’m a striker. Against Michelle, I’d like to keep it standing. I’d like for it to be a back and forth battle, but with me on the offensive more than her.”