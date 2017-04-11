Michelle Waterson’s Fighting Career Began Thanks to Donald Cerrone

By
Dana Becker
-
0

Michelle Waterson was already around MMA before she actually got into the real fight game.

Waterson, who meets Rose Namajunas this Saturday night in the co-main event of UFC on FOX, talked with “The Buzzer” recently about how she started competing in MMA.

“I talked to the promoter and he blew me off,” said Waterson, who was a ring girl at the time. “Donald actually overheard me talking about how interested I was, so he came into my job and left me a note.”

Waterson’s run has already included a championship performance in Invicta FC as an atomweight. Much like her pro debut, she jumped head-first into the strawweight division after signing with the UFC.

“I turned pro without having any amateur fights,” she said, “because Donald was like, ‘Well, you’ve been training, what else are you gonna do?'”

