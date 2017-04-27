Mickey Gall Admits he Felt Nervous Going Into CM Punk Fight

Mickey Gall says the most nervous he’s been for a fight was the one against CM Punk.
Going into their UFC 203 bout, analysts and fans didn’t give Punk much of a chance against Gall due to the lack of experience. It was obvious that Punk was outmatched as he was easily taken down and submitted in the first round.
Gall felt the pressure going into the bout and said he didn’t want to look like a fool (via Flo Combat):
“Squeaky wheels get the grease. Closed mouths don’t get fed. This isn’t football where they are wearing shoulder pads and helmets. I am out there in my underwear. I have to sell fights. We have to be athletes but also entertainers. I believe that’s a big part of the game. I like to go out there and have fun. I like to talk a little bit of sh*t and have a good scrap. I was the most nervous for my fight against CM Punk. I had to set an example. He gets nothing. He is going to do nothing good. He is getting his ass kicked from start to finish. He gets a goose egg. What if I let this dude hit me or hurt me? I will look like an asshole. I had the biggest sense of relief after I won that fight.”