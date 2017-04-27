Mickey Gall Admits he Felt Nervous Going Into CM Punk Fight

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Mickey Gall
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Mickey Gall says the most nervous he’s been for a fight was the one against CM Punk.

Going into their UFC 203 bout, analysts and fans didn’t give Punk much of a chance against Gall due to the lack of experience. It was obvious that Punk was outmatched as he was easily taken down and submitted in the first round.

Gall felt the pressure going into the bout and said he didn’t want to look like a fool (via Flo Combat):

“Squeaky wheels get the grease. Closed mouths don’t get fed. This isn’t football where they are wearing shoulder pads and helmets. I am out there in my underwear. I have to sell fights. We have to be athletes but also entertainers. I believe that’s a big part of the game. I like to go out there and have fun. I like to talk a little bit of sh*t and have a good scrap. I was the most nervous for my fight against CM Punk. I had to set an example. He gets nothing. He is going to do nothing good. He is getting his ass kicked from start to finish. He gets a goose egg. What if I let this dude hit me or hurt me? I will look like an asshole. I had the biggest sense of relief after I won that fight.”

Latest MMA News

Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson to Nate Diaz: ‘If You Don’t Want to Fight, go Hide in...

0
Tony Ferguson believes Nate Diaz would blow a huge opportunity if he doesn't fight him. Ferguson was scheduled to battle Khabib Nurmagomedov last month at...
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping on Al Iaquinta: ‘He’s Not Being The Smartest Man Right Now’

0
Michael Bisping is a fan of Al Iaquinta's fighting style, but he doesn't agree with his recent outbursts. It's no secret that Iaquinta is a...
A.J. McKee

A.J. McKee: ‘I Plan on Being The Youngest Champ Ever’

0
A.J. McKee isn't afraid to express his aspirations. McKee is a top prospect in Bellator's featherweight division. The "Mercenary" has a professional mixed martial arts...
Glover Teixeira

Glover Teixeira: ‘Jimi Manuwa Isn’t Qualified to Fight For The Belt’

0
Glover Teixeira isn't fond of the idea that Jimi Manuwa could receive a title shot. Teixeira, who is currently the second ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship...

UFC 216 Heading to Edmonton This September

0
The UFC is about to make another trip to Alberta. In a statement on their official website, the promotion confirmed Thursday that it will...
Mickey Gall

Mickey Gall Admits he Felt Nervous Going Into CM Punk Fight

0
Mickey Gall says the most nervous he's been for a fight was the one against CM Punk. Going into their UFC 203 bout, analysts and...
Ryan Bader

Ryan Bader Wants to Make Statement by Finishing Phil Davis

0
Ryan Bader and Phil Davis fought once before, with "Darth" coming out the winner via split decision back in 2015. Now, two-plus years later, Bader...
Mike Perry

Mike Perry Isn’t Fond of Al Iaquinta’s ‘Sour Attitude’ Toward The UFC

0
Mike Perry believes in the saying, "don't bite the hand that feeds you." Al Iaquinta has been less than thrilled with his Ultimate Fighting Championship...
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane Says Bout With Valerie Letourneau Would be ‘Legit’

0
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane is ready for the cream of the crop, and feels Valerie Letourneau could give her the competition she wants. Since making her professional...
Marcos Galvao

Marcos Galvao’s Savings Stolen in New York While on Vacation in Brazil

0
Marcos Galvao is having a rough spring. The former Bellator bantamweight champion is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Emmanuel Sanchez, but he's got...