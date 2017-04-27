Mickey Gall Admits he Felt Nervous Going Into CM Punk Fight

Mickey Gall says the most nervous he’s been for a fight was the one against CM Punk.

Going into their UFC 203 bout, analysts and fans didn’t give Punk much of a chance against Gall due to the lack of experience. It was obvious that Punk was outmatched as he was easily taken down and submitted in the first round.

Gall felt the pressure going into the bout and said he didn’t want to look like a fool (via Flo Combat):