Mickey Gall Calls Kevin Lee a ‘F*cking Idiot,’ Challenges Him to Gym Fight

Mickey Gall has some words for Kevin Lee and they aren’t friendly.

Gall isn’t amused by Lee’s opinion of the media attention he has received. Lee, who battles Tony Ferguson on Oct. 7 for the interim lightweight title, said Gall is receiving undeserved attention for beating CM Punk and Sage Northcutt.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Gall delivered a response:

“He was talking sh*t on your show. That f*cking idiot.”

He went on to issue a challenge to Lee, one that would take place inside a mixed martial arts gym.

“I’d like to challenge him to a straight fight in the gym. I saw him slide into (Tony) Ferguson’s DMs trying to do that. I’d like him to slide into mine, and I’d like to get a little no-limit fight with him. We’ll call it a spar. Maybe he could get daddy Mayweather to guest sponsor him, we could bet some money. I don’t know. He’s got something on, what, [October] 7th? I’ve got something the next month (November) on the 4th. We could figure that out somewhere.”