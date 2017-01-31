Mickey Gall Enjoys Hearing ‘Idiots’ Call Him Out to UFC Fight

Mickey Gall isn’t one to hold his tongue.

It’s well known by now that Gall got his foot in the door at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) by calling out former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) champion CM Punk.

Gall earned his chance at fighting Punk by finishing Mike Jackson in 45 seconds. The Miller Brothers MMA fighter went on to submit Punk at UFC 203 back in September. Gall’s success inside the Octagon continued when he choked Sage Northcutt at a UFC on FOX event last month.

MMAJunkie.com recently caught up with Gall. The 25-year-old prospect said he wasn’t going to call anyone else out just yet.

“Stop trying to pull names out of me; I’m not trying to give them the satisfaction of saying any of the idiots’ names.”

Gall originally targeted a bout with Dan Hardy. It’s unknown if Hardy will ever compete again and even if he did, “The Outlaw” expressed disinterest in a bout with the new blood.

While he isn’t calling anyone out at the moment, Gall has received some challenges of his own. One of them has come from welterweight Zak Cummings. Check it out below:

@mickeygall is a call out genius, but is he man enough to step in with a true UFC quality opponent? You & Me @ufc #KC April15th @seanshelby — Zak Cummings (@ZakCummings) January 27, 2017

Gall didn’t directly mention Cummings, but he said he does feel amused at other fighters mentioning his name.

“I enjoy it. I like hearing them. This is a good thing when everyone’s calling your name and saying things. I like it. It gives me plenty of people to fight. There’s plenty of people who want to fight me, and that’s good. I hope they keep saying my name – all the idiots, keep saying it. I like it. I really do.”

With a record of 4-0 and plans to move down to lightweight, Gall has got an interesting road ahead in 2017. We’ll see if he can keep the momentum going and eventually become a contender.