Mickey Gall Gives His Pick For CM Punk vs. Mike Jackson

This weekend former WWE Champion CM Punk makes his second-ever Octagon appearance when he takes on Mike Jackson.

Both men currently hold 0-1 professional mixed martial arts (MMA) records, and they lost to the same man as well – Mickey Gall. Jackson suffered a first round submission loss to Gall back in 2016 in under a minute. Several months later, Gall did the same with Punk who lasted just over two minutes into the fight.

Now, two years later, Punk is ready to make his return to the cage. He’ll take on Jackson on the opening fight of the UFC 225 pay-per-view (PPV) on Saturday night (June 9, 2018). MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani recently spoke to Gall before the match-up.

He asked for Gall’s prediction between Punk and Jackson this weekend, and interestingly enough, the New Jersey native predicted that Punk would walk out of his hometown victorious:

I asked @mickeygall who he thought would win between CM Punk and Mike Jackson this weekend. He’s their common opponent after all. “MJ does have more experience,” he said. “He has more hard-wired skill. MJ should win. “But I’m picking CM Punk.” — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 6, 2018

Gall added, “Punk lasted 2:14 with me, which is pretty impressive. MJ lasted only :45. Punk has almost triple the time of ufc experience.” — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 6, 2018

What are your thoughts on Gall picking Punk to win this weekend? Sound off in the comments section!