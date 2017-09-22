Miesha Tate Does Not Want to See Rousey “Slaughtered” by Cyborg

Miesha Tate will be the first to tell you that she is ‘not the biggest fan’ of Ronda Rousey but that does not mean she wants to see her hurt

If Edmond Tarverdyan’s suggestion that Rousey could face women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg is to be believed, “Rowdy” could be set for a painful night.

Tate, on the other hand, commended Cyborg for dismissing any chance of fighting Rousey. At one point, many believed that a bout between Cyborg and Rousey would have crowned the most dominant female fighter on the planet less than two years ago, but times have changed:

“I’m gonna give Cyborg a round of applause, because she wouldn’t look more like a bully than if she took that fight with Ronda,” Tate said on her SiriusXM radio show MMA Tonight. “That would be ridiculous. It’s just nonsense to even think about that. I cannot believe that Edmond would suggest something so asinine.

Tate believes that Tarverdyan’s motives for wanting Rousey to fight are not just selfish but absolutely transparent (via MMAFighting):

“It’s just kind of silly,” Tate said. “I think Edmond just wants another payday so he can try to pay off his bankruptcy issues, because Jiminy Christmas. Poor Ronda. I’m not her biggest fan, but I wouldn’t even want to see that fight. I’m not her biggest fan, but I wouldn’t want to see her get slaughtered by Cyborg at this point in her career, either. It’s not appealing. That’s not what this sport is about. It’s about great competitive matchups and I just don’t feel like it’s even fair to ask for something like that. If you were looking out for your athlete, why would you do that?”