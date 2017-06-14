Miesha Tate Doesn’t Believe Bethe Correia is on Holly Holm’s Level

Miesha Tate isn’t convinced Bethe Correia is on the same level as Holly Holm.

Tate is no stranger to Holm. The two competed for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight title back in March 2016. “Cupcake” won the gold via fifth-round submission.

Speaking with FOX Sports, Tate explained why she doesn’t feel Correia is on Holm’s level:

“Now she’s fighting Bethe Correia, who I don’t think is on the caliber or level of any of Holly’s last four fights. I don’t look at it that Holly’s lost three in a row. I look at it that Holly’s shown up and fought the best in her last four fights. She’s still here and that says something about her mindset. She has the mindset of a champion.”

It’s that mindset that has Tate believing that Holm will bounce back from her three-fight skid.

“That’s why she went to sleep when I put her in the choke. She could have tapped but she didn’t. She went to sleep. I think she’s coming into this fight not discouraged. She’s looking for the fight that’s going to turn it around and I think this is the fight for her.”

Tate and Correia will compete at UFC Fight Night 111 this Saturday night (June 17).