Miesha Tate Explains Why Her & Ronda Rousey Won’t Get Chummy

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Miesha Tate Ronda Rousey
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The rivalry between Miesha Tate and Ronda Rousey may be long gone, but the bitter feelings may still linger.

Tate and Rousey had an intense rivalry going back to Strikeforce. Rousey defeated Tate via first-round submission to capture the Strikeforce women’s bantamweight title back in March 2012. They met again in Dec. 2013 and the result was the same. The only difference was it took “Rowdy” three rounds in the rematch to finish the fight.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Tate explained why she and Rousey aren’t likely to bury the hatchet:

“I don’t hate Ronda, I really don’t. I don’t like her, but hate is such a strong word. I don’t like her because we don’t see a lot eye to eye, and we’ve had some bad conversations and I feel like she’s been very disrespectful. But at the end of the day, I’m not the person to harness hate toward someone, so, out of respect to her, I’d be like ‘hey,’ you know? There have been a couple occasions before things got way more heated where we were sort of okay, like ‘hi, bye’ okay, and I was fine with that, you know? But I think it’s more her terms than mine, which is fine.”

Latest MMA News

Miesha Tate Ronda Rousey

Miesha Tate Explains Why Her & Ronda Rousey Won’t Get Chummy

0
The rivalry between Miesha Tate and Ronda Rousey may be long gone, but the bitter feelings may still linger. Tate and Rousey had an intense...
Conor McGregor Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor Claims Mayweather is Not Pulling His Weight

0
Conor McGregor insists that it is him and him alone who is responsible for promoting his upcoming fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. According to the...
video

Another Boxer Rejects Opportunity to Spar With Conor McGregor

1
It appears that Conor McGregor is finding difficulty in recruiting sparring partners in the aftermath of his fall out with Paulie Malignaggi Earlier this week,...

Rampage Jackson Threatens to Dish Dirt on ‘Shady’ Former Friend

0
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton "Rampage" Jackson has threatened to expose a friend he claims has "scammed" him The Bellator heavyweight contender took to...
video

Jon Jones is Too Good For Brock Lesnar – Stefan Struve

0
UFC heavyweight Stefan Struve believes that Jones is simply the superior athlete who would overcome Lesnar with relative ease... That is, if Lesnar could, in...
Load more