Miesha Tate is Staying Retired, But Could Make an Exception For Ronda Rousey

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Miesha Tate
Image Credit: Steve Marcus/Getty Images

Miesha Tate is happy to be away from mixed martial arts (MMA) competition, but there is one fight that may convince her to come back.

The last time “Cupcake” was seen competing was against Raquel Pennington at the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) first event in New York City. Tate lost the fight by unanimous decision and announced her retirement.

Tate has reached the highest levels in the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) being a former UFC women’s bantamweight champion and a Strikeforce women’s 135-pound title holder.

While Tate may very well be Hall of Fame bound, she wouldn’t mind facing Ronda Rousey a third time to see if she can earn a win over “Rowdy.” Tate explained why she’s happy with retirement during a recent Q&A session (via MMAJunkie.com):

“If I was going to come back, (Rousey) would be the fight that would appeal to me the most. But at the moment, I’m sorry – it’s just not what I see in my future. I love that I’m able to do more of this and be able to connect more with the fans. Obviously if I was fighting this weekend I wouldn’t be here doing this. So there’s pros and cons. I had a long career, especially for a female. I fought for 11 years, and now I’ve transitioned to other ways of enjoying the sport, so it’s not all bad.”

