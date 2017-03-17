Miesha Tate is Staying Retired, But Could Make an Exception For Ronda Rousey

Miesha Tate is happy to be away from mixed martial arts (MMA) competition, but there is one fight that may convince her to come back.

The last time “Cupcake” was seen competing was against Raquel Pennington at the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) first event in New York City. Tate lost the fight by unanimous decision and announced her retirement.

Tate has reached the highest levels in the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) being a former UFC women’s bantamweight champion and a Strikeforce women’s 135-pound title holder.

While Tate may very well be Hall of Fame bound, she wouldn’t mind facing Ronda Rousey a third time to see if she can earn a win over “Rowdy.” Tate explained why she’s happy with retirement during a recent Q&A session (via MMAJunkie.com):