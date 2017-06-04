Miesha Tate on Angela Magana Getting Punched: ‘I Thought it Was Wonderful’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Miesha Tate
Image Credit: Steve Marcus/Getty Images

Miesha Tate is no fan of Angela Magana.

Magana was on the receiving end of a punch courtesy of Cris Cyborg during an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Athlete Retreat. Many fighters and fans believe Magana got her comeuppance.

The reason being is Magana’s history of cyberbullying other female fighters. She’s taken aim at Tate, Cat Zingano and Cyborg. What set Cyborg over the edge was Magana making fun of her appearance in a picture where she was visiting sick children.

Tate is no exception to those who have no sympathy for Magana. She recently told the media that Magana got what she deserved (via MMAFighting.com):

“That was a great day for me, I thought it was wonderful. I wish she would have punched Angela harder. Angela is a bully, you know? She’s like a child who never grew up.”

She then went on to say that Magana’s bullying shouldn’t be taken lightly.

“It’s not right. And I think that there should be harsher consequences for people who publicly bully people on the internet in person, everything. So, I think she had it coming, and I don’t blame Cyborg a bit.”

What do you think fight fans? Did Magana get what she deserved? Let us know in the comment section below.

Latest MMA News

Brian Kelleher

Brian Kelleher Says Crowd at UFC 212 Threw Beer Cans at Him

0
Brian Kelleher didn't make any new fans in Brazil at UFC 212. Following his stunning submission victory over Iuri Alcantara, Kelleher went off on the...
Miesha Tate

Miesha Tate on Angela Magana Getting Punched: ‘I Thought it Was Wonderful’

0
Miesha Tate is no fan of Angela Magana. Magana was on the receiving end of a punch courtesy of Cris Cyborg during an Ultimate Fighting...
Renan Barao

Renan Barao’s Coach Feels His Fighter is More Prepared Training in United States

0
Renan Barao's coach Jair Rodrigues is supportive of his fighter's decision to train outside of Brazil. Barao, who is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight title...
video

UFC Announces 2017 Hall of Famer Kazushi Sakuraba

0
Despite only fighting twice for the UFC, the promotion will honor a legend in the sport at the 2017 UFC Hall of Fame ceremony,...
video

Michael Bisping Defends Vitor Belfort Continuing to Fight

0
In a surprise, UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping actually defended Vitor Belfort Saturday night after UFC 212. Bisping has had his issues with Belfort in...
video

UFC 212 Winner Claudia Gadelha Credits Change in Camp for Performance

0
Claudia Gadelha knew she needed to change something after a second decision loss to Joanna Jedrzejczyk last year. So the Brazilian moved herself to Jackson-Wink...
Max Holloway

Max Holloway on First Title Defense: ‘Let’s do it in Hawaii’

0
Max Holloway certainly isn't opposed to making his first title defense in Hawaii. "Blessed" walked into the Jeunesse Arena as the interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC)...
video

Cub Swanson Wants His Rematch With New UFC Champion Max Holloway

0
Cub Swanson believes he is the man to challenge new UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway. Assigned to work the UFC 212 coverage for FOX Sports...
Jose Aldo Max Holloway Reebok

UFC 212 Reebok Payouts: Jose Aldo & Max Holloway Top The List

0
UFC 212 is over, which means it's time for Reebok to pay the fighters for wearing their gear. In the main event of UFC 212,...
Vitor Belfort

Vitor Belfort on UFC 212 Win: ‘Every Victory, You Have to be Happy’

0
Following his UFC 212 victory, Vitor Belfort isn't walking away from the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) just yet. "The Phenom" earned a unanimous...
Load more