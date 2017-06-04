Miesha Tate on Angela Magana Getting Punched: ‘I Thought it Was Wonderful’

Miesha Tate is no fan of Angela Magana.

Magana was on the receiving end of a punch courtesy of Cris Cyborg during an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Athlete Retreat. Many fighters and fans believe Magana got her comeuppance.

The reason being is Magana’s history of cyberbullying other female fighters. She’s taken aim at Tate, Cat Zingano and Cyborg. What set Cyborg over the edge was Magana making fun of her appearance in a picture where she was visiting sick children.

Tate is no exception to those who have no sympathy for Magana. She recently told the media that Magana got what she deserved (via MMAFighting.com):

“That was a great day for me, I thought it was wonderful. I wish she would have punched Angela harder. Angela is a bully, you know? She’s like a child who never grew up.”

She then went on to say that Magana’s bullying shouldn’t be taken lightly.

“It’s not right. And I think that there should be harsher consequences for people who publicly bully people on the internet in person, everything. So, I think she had it coming, and I don’t blame Cyborg a bit.”

