Miesha Tate on Jones’ Failed Drug Test: ‘You’re Either Clean or You’re Not’

Miesha Tate is tired of fighters using tainted supplements as an excuse for failed drug tests.

It’s an excuse that Jon Jones has used in the past. It’s also an excuse he’s likely to use when he attempts to avoid a lengthy suspension. Jones had his win in the Daniel Cormier rematch overturned and his second reign as the undisputed light heavyweight champion blew up in smoke.

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM Radio’s “MMA Tonight,” Tate said fighters can’t use ignorance as a defense (via Bloody Elbow):

“You’re either clean or you’re not. There is no gray zone when it comes to full contact sports, period. I don’t care if USADA says, Miesha, don’t eat Cheerios the week of your fight. Guess what, I ain’t eating Cheerios. That’s the rules. They make it so the sport is safe and clean, and we need to follow them.”

“Cupcake” explained why no one should use the excuse of tainted supplements.

“You know the rules directly ahead of time. USADA hands out pamphlets, tons of information. They make it very very easy. If you have a question, if there’s anything that a doctor prescribes you, you have phone numbers, you have a website. You can run it through a number of people to verify if this is a safe product or not.”