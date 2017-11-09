Miesha Tate Says She’d Win Third Fight With Ronda Rousey

Miesha Tate is confident that if given a third bout against Ronda Rousey, she’d emerge victorious.

The rivalry between Tate and Rousey is well documented. It started in Strikeforce, when Rousey challenged Tate for the women’s bantamweight title back in March 2012. Things got heated between the two and they were nose to nose at the weigh-ins. Rousey won the bout via first-round armbar.

The rematch was held under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner. Rousey retained her UFC title via third-round armbar. When Tate extended her hand to Rousey, the champion walked away.

Fast forward to late 2017 and Tate has retired and Rousey is all but finished with mixed martial arts. During a recent Reddit AMA, Tate said she’d defeat Rousey if given a third chance:

“The animosity is very real. It’s just not at the forefront of my life anymore. If we fought a third time I know I would win.”