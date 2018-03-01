Miesha Tate Says She’s Over Jon Jones, ‘Bones’ Responds

Jon Jones and Miesha Tate appear to be having a verbal spar.

Earlier this week, Jones had his license revoked by the California State Athletic Commission and was hit with a $205,000 fine. This stems from his failed UFC 214 drug test. Speaking on SiriusXM Radio, Tate said she was done hearing about Jones (via MMAFighting.com):

“The thing is, I don’t really care at this point if he comes back because I’ve lost the motivation and the interest, and the faith that I have in Jon Jones has been lost. Now maybe in three, four years, if he gets a great suspension [from the USADA], if he gets the book thrown at him and he really does make those changes, maybe he has a chance at restoring [his legacy], but at this point I just don’t care anymore. I don’t care. I’m over Jon Jones. I’m done with it.

“I don’t want to hear his sob story. I felt sorry for the first, second time he kind of had me. But it’s like, fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me. Fool me three times, I mean, come on, am I waiting for a fourth now? I just don’t — I’m over it.”

Jones was quick to offer a response:

@MieshaTate I don’t quit when things get tough for me, I get stronger. You just wait and see, maybe you’ll even find motivation in it. Sucks I lost you as a fan. Enjoy retirement sister — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) March 1, 2018

