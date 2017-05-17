Miesha Tate Says Weight Class & Money Won’t Persuade Her to Return

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Miesha Tate
Image Credit: Steve Marcus/Getty Images

Miesha Tate is sticking to her retirement and appears happy with her decision.

Tate, who reigned supreme as the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight title holder, retired following her UFC 205 bout with Raquel Pennington. Many have wondered if “Cupcake” will be itching to come back with the inclusion of the women’s featherweight division in the UFC.

During a recent interview with MMAJunkie.com, Tate said new weight classes won’t be the deciding factor if a return were to happen:

“There’s no weight class or amount of money that’s going to make me want to come back to the sport. The only thing that would make me want to compete again is my heart, and that’s all I ever listen to.”

Tate even has the option of cutting down to 125, but she’d rather enjoy life without the pressure of competing.

“No, I’m happy doing what I’m doing. I feel like I get all the benefits of training without the grueling pressure of the looming training camp. Those are hard. I competed in MMA for 11 years, and then I wrestled for four years before that, so I’m definitely not wanting to just get back in there. I don’t have the itch. I feel like I made the right decision so far.”

