Miesha Tate to Jon Jones: ‘You Make Things Tougher For Yourself’

Miesha Tate has fired back at Jon Jones.

Jones is currently dealing with the repercussions of his failed UFC 214 drug test. The first half of his punishment was handed down earlier this week. The California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) voted to have Jones’ license revoked. They also hit him with a $205,000 fine.

The next phase in Jones’ punishment will be through the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). Jones is set to have a USADA hearing sometime this month. An exact date has not been determined. Once USADA makes a ruling, the CSAC will hear Jones’ case to have his license reinstated.

Tate wasn’t shy in expressing her disappointment in Jones. The former UFC women’s bantamweight champion said she was “over” Jones. “Bones” responded by saying he isn’t a quitter. Then proceeded to tell Tate to enjoy her retirement.

“Cupcake” took the response as a jab and fired back:

@jonnybones u make things tougher 4 urself, I hope u can figure it out this time but I’m not holding my breath. Supported u plenty in the past & if ur implying I’m a quitter that’s pretty low. There’s a time when all of us have to stop & Happy I walked away with a clean slate https://t.co/uOuhVzPAG4 — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) March 2, 2018

Jones hopped back on social media, hopping to diffuse the animosity:

@MieshaTate Never meet negativity with negativity, I shouldn’t have responded to you in the first place. You won — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) March 2, 2018

Alright fight fans, it’s time to hear from you. Who do you think is right in this situation, Miesha Tate or Jon Jones? You can let us know by hitting up the comments section below. Don’t be shy to let your voice be heard.