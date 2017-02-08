Miesha Tate Weighs in on UFC 208’s Championship Match

By
Dana Becker
-
0

Miesha Tate has shared the cage with Holly Holm, winning the UFC bantamweight title with a fifth round submission victory last year.

On “UFC Tonight” Wednesday, Tate picked Germaine de Randamie for the upset Saturday when she squares off with Holm at UFC 208 for the inaugural UFC featherweight title.

“Her striking is too well rounded,” Tate said of de Randamie. “She has all eight points of deadly contact. She’s going to overwhelm Holly. She’s more powerful and when she engages, the punches that land are going to count more.”

Kenny Florian picked Holm on the program because “she’s mixed things up. Her trainers at Jackson’s are excellent tactical strategists and will have the right game plan.”

