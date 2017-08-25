“Might Mouse” Dismisses Jon Jones USADA Conspiracy Talk

Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson is a fighter who takes due diligence in ensuring that he never puts himself in a compromising position where substances are involved

In fact, the dominant flyweight champion even refuses to take pain killers before consulting professionals beforehand.

As yet another controversy involving Jon Jones unfolds, many are failing to believe the official line that the insanely gifted 30-year-old could once again fail a routine drug test. Jones was recently flagged by USADA following a positive test for a banned substance and without absolute confirmation, some feel that there has to be an explanation involving, for example, a tainted sample.

Johnson, being one of the most tested fighters on the UFC roster, told Ariel Helwani on a special edition of the MMA Hour that there is no viable excuse for failing a test:

“It’s unfortunate you know….it’s very hard to fail a drug test. I don’t take any supplements. I don’t take any ibuprofen, Tylenol; I don’t take nothing. I just got swimmer’s ear. The first thing I did was text the UFC’s doctor, I call Jeff Novinsky, I say ‘I got swimmer’s ear, I need to get antibiotics,’ because you never know what will show up for the tests.”

“I was about to take Tylenol for [Kyoji] Horiguchi and they were like, no, no, no! They said, ‘No, you have to take aspirin instead or you’ll pop.’ I give [Jon] Jones the benefit of the doubt, but it comes from one stream. From your c*ck to the cup. You just don’t pop. It doesn’t just show up in your system. Who’s going to try and frame him? The UFC? He’s making the UFC money. Daniel Cormier? It’s you and the USADA person. It’s you and one other man handling your urine. It’s sealed laser tight. No one knows it’s his. Only two people know it’s his sample when it goes out. Even the lab doesn’t know who it is. They don’t go, ‘who’s number 262195?’ They test it and send it out.”